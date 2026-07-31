Window nozzle
Window nozzle for very easy and deep cleaning of glass, windows or mirrors with the steam cleaner.
With the window nozzle glass surfaces can be easily cleaned with the steam cleaner without leaving any streaks. This extends not only the field of application of the Kärcher steam cleaners, but also ensures sparkling windows and mirrors.
Features and benefits
High-quality squeegee blade
Steam openings in the nozzle
Small and lightweight design
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|255 x 43 x 130
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces