HARD FLOOR CLEANERS – A REVOLUTION IN CLEANING
Swap the mop. Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners are the faster way to clean hard floors, leaving them dry in just 2 minutes.
Bring Back the WOW to your Home
The floor is hard; the cleaning doesn't have to be! It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. From fully-featured to basic mopping, our FC range is here to help!
FC 7 CORDLESS
Removes all types of wet and dry dirt
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Approx. 45 min battery run time
- Approx. 1450 ft² per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + boost mode
- Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
- Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
- Very smooth-running thanks to counter-rotating rollers
- 4-roller drive technology
FC 5
Removes dust and spillages
- Mopping + dust intake
- Battery run time of approx. 20 minutes
- Approx. 645 ft² per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors
- Perfect corner and edge cleaning
- Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
- Better cleaning performance than a traditional mop
- Rollers are suitable for machine washing at 140 °F
FC 3
Removes splashes and stains
- Basic mopping
- Battery run time of approx. 20 minutes
- Approx. 645 ft² per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors
- Perfect corner and edge cleaning
- Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
- Better cleaning performance than a traditional mop
- Rollers are suitable for machine washing at 140 °F
- Can maneuver under furniture
The FC 7 Cordless – our highlight
The FC 7 Cordless eliminates the old rule "vacuum first, then mop" just as easily as it eliminates all types of dry and wet everyday dirt. Its two counter-rotating roller pairs get straight down to business and restore the shine to your floor in half the time. One press of a button on the handle is enough to adapt the water flow and roller speed to the floor or remove stubborn stains using the boost mode. This means that everyone can complete two things at once, without getting their hands wet!
Detergents and accessories
With the range of accessories for the Kärcher floor cleaner you can tailor cleaning and care perfectly to the needs of your floors. For example, our standard detergent is suitable for all hard floors while special detergents for wood and stone offer additional care and protection for these floors.
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** The FC 7 Cordless halves your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping.
*** The FC 5 (consumption: 0.6 l) / the FC 3 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) saves up to 85 percent / 90 percent water when cleaning 60 m² of floor space compared to a conventional mop with water bucket, filled with 5 liters (consumption: 5.0 l).
**** When cleaning a floor area of 60 m², the FC 7 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses up to 90% less water compared to a conventional mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l).