Current Best-selling Pressure Washer Brand

Kärcher has been awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the current best-selling pressure washer brand.

Unbeatable versatility – high-pressure cleaning with Kärcher Kärcher invented the high-pressure cleaner in 1950 and has been refining the principle of high-pressure cleaning ever since. Greater cleaning performance with less consumption. Longer service life with shorter cleaning times. As a world market leader, Kärcher offers a range of products that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of technical refinement and versatility – operating with heated or unheated water, powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines, mobile or stationary. Find out about the different areas of use here.

Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and a high flow rate, cold water high-pressure cleaners can also remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.

With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.

Stationary high-pressure cleaners are ideal for a wide range of applications. The high-pressure water is fed directly to the points of use via a permanently installed pipeline network.

Kärcher's customizable mobile pressure washer trailers are rugged and convenient, featuring a large, onboard water tank for on-site cleaning. Kärcher pressure washer trailer models are certified by the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM) to meet requirements determined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Zero effort required. Once you pull the trigger, the gun holds it down for you. Your hands will thank you! Introducing the most effortless trigger gun on the market, the new Kärcher EASY!Force.

High water temperatures produced by hot pressure washer cleaners allow a reduction in working pressure, cleaning time and the amount of cleaning agent required. Benefits of hot water pressure washers compared to cold water pressure washers:

  • Better cleaning result
  • Reduced cleaning detergent required
  • Shorter dry time
  • Improved hygiene
  • Shorter working time

Using hot water offers a significant time saving of up to 35% with improved cleaning results.

Kärcher's detergents and caring agents for pressure washers are designed to achieve maximum cleaning results with the minimum of energy and time. At the same time, they reduce the level of waste water pollution caused by mineral oil residues thanks to their special formulas that are easy to filter and separate.

High-performance cleaning agents for powerful cleaning of stubborn dirt on roads and building sites - can be used with cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners.

Fast-acting, gentle cleaning agents which also remove stubborn dirt such as oils, grease and rust.

 

Showroom sheen and value retention on any car, even under the hood, thanks to gentle cleaners for all kinds of surfaces and materials.

