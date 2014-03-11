Industry solutions
Products for professional use. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.
Agriculture
Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.
Automotive
Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships and workshops.
Building Service Contractors
Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.
Construction
Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.
Healthcare - Hospitals
Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.
Hospitality - Hotels
Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.
Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.
Public Service
Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.
Retail
Our solutions for cleanliness and tidiness in shopping centres, retail and wholesale trade.
Transport and Logistic
Efficient and effective cleaning technologies especially designed for the demanding 27/4 world of transport & logistics.
Are you interested in our solutions specially tailored for your industry?
Please fill in the below form and one of our Sales Representative from your region will contact you to discuss your needs.