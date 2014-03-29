Agriculture

Cleaner solutions for greater success. Effectiveness and efficiency, cleanliness and hygiene, functionality and quality. As diverse as the requirements of animal husbandry, fish farming, arable farming, viticulture and forestry are – with innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances you can fulfil all of them. We know that every investment has to function smoothly for many years and that high standards and legal restrictions on cleaning and hygiene have to be complied with in order to achieve lasting success. With this in mind, we offer solutions for optimal protection and for the perfect maintenance of your machines, systems, stables and buildings. With our professional machines and detailed solutions, you can count on getting the best results in your daily cleaning. Easy to operate and powerful, Kärcher technologies make all of your processes smooth, safe and efficient. And that is what counts for long-term success.