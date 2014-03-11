Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers
For shiny floors With Kärcher scrubber driers, floors are hygienically clean and spotless. Sparkling performance guaranteed. Our all-rounders and specialists complete all kinds of home cleaning tasks quickly and economically.
Compact
Compact floor scrubbers are ideal for daily scrubbing of areas up to 1,400 m² per hour. Award winning and innovative design provide you with the best in daytime cleaning.
Walk-behind scrubbers
Walk-behind floor scrubbers are the most diverse of the scrubber line-up. These innovative floor scrubbers are ideal for cleaning medium to large areas up to 2,600 m² per hour efficiently.
Ride-on scrubbers
Ride-on scrubbers offer the most cleaning power and comfort. Designed for industrial use, these robust machines are capable of cleaning up to 6,000 m² per hour.
Step-on scrubber driers
Users of these machines stand on the platform. The innovative step-on concept combines the manoeuvrability of a walk-behind with the speed of a ride-on.
Other cleaning solutions/Single-disc machines
Whether it's single-disc and polishing machines for hard surface maintenance or solutions for very demanding cleaning tasks, like on stairs or escalators: our other cleaning solutions.