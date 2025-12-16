200610_Kaercher_Fenstersauger_Channelpage

Cordless window vacs

Streak-free. Fast. Multifunctional. These cordless window cleaners ensure streak-free results – and without any dripping dirty water. The Window Vac cleans not only windows quickly and efficiently, but is also suitable for use on all smooth surfaces such as mirrors, hobs, doors, tiles and tables.

Streak-free cleanliness in 3 steps

Spray

First spray the detergent onto the windowpane.

 

Clean

Then, wipe the glass with the microfiber cloth present on the sprayer to remove the encrusted dirt.

Vacuum

Finally, just vacuum up the dirty water. Finished.

The windows are clean, streak-free and no drop has spilled on the floor.

One solution for all smooth surfaces

Window cleaning

Window cleaning has never been easier. Use our Window Vac for streak-free results in seconds.

Clean shower cubicles and tiled walls

Effortlessly vacuum shower cubicles and tiled walls in the shower and bathroom.

Vacuum up liquids

Simply vacuum up spilled liquids with the Kärcher Window Vac.

Vacuum up condensation

Quickly vacuum up excess moisture from windowpanes with the Window Vacs from Kärcher.

Kärcher WV features

3 x Faster
No Streaks
No drips
Original

Suitable accessories and cleaning agent

The range of accessories and cleaning agents is the perfect complement and, thanks to sophisticated product ideas, ensures even more convenient window cleaning suited to any application.

