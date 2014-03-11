Home & Garden

Kärcher offers a wide range of Home & Garden cleaning products and is the most trusted brand for creating a healthy and cared for home. We are the #1 brand for pressure washers worldwide and are also known for innovative products such the WV PowerSqueegee and best-in-class wet/dry vacuums. Whatever the cleaning need, from small projects to large undertakings, Kärcher has the perfect solution.

Kärcher Pressure washers

Pressure washers

Kärcher Pressure washers with combustion engine

Pressure washers with combustion engine

Kärcher Mobile cleaning

Mobile cleaning

Kärcher Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher Push Sweepers

Push Sweepers

Kärcher Garden Tools

Garden Tools

Kärcher Cordless window vacs

Cordless window vacs

Kärcher Floor Cleaner

Floor Cleaner

Kärcher Vacuum cleaners

Vacuum cleaners

Kärcher Robot vacuums and mops

Robot vacuums and mops

Kärcher Specialized Vacuums

Specialized Vacuums

Kärcher Cordless electric brooms

Cordless electric brooms

Kärcher Steam cleaners

Steam cleaners

Kärcher Electric Ice Scraper

Electric Ice Scraper

Kärcher Watering systems

Watering systems

Foam Nozzle
Karcher Multipurpose Detergent
Händlersuche

Retailer search

Quickly locate a Kärcher retailer or dealer in your area.

Fragen und Antworten zu Produkten

FAQs

Questions and answers on our products.

Navigation

Warranty Registration

Register your Karcher products purchased at retail, including pressure washers, window vacuums, wet/dry vacuums and more. You will receive a confirmation email for your records and for peace of mind.