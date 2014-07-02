Zero Force. Full Power. The EASY!Force trigger gun.

The smaller muscles take a break. The bigger muscles do the job.

Not all types of force are alike. What matters is how much muscle mass is needed to produce the necessary force. Smaller muscles tire more quickly than larger muscles under the same load. Also the movement of the joints out of their neutral position is also decisive for fatigue. And this is exactly where our EASY!Force HP trigger gun comes into play.

In order to hold and operate the HP trigger gun and HP lance, instead of smaller muscle groups in the fingers and forearm being stimulated, larger muscle groups in the upper arm are activated. This eliminates early fatigue. With traditional HP trigger guns the fingers must be curled into a fist. With EASY!Force the hand remains in the relaxed neutral position, the fingers are not bent. The shift of the holding forces from small to large muscle groups, together with the ideal ergonomics of the HP trigger gun and the relaxed handling, leads to significantly reduced strain on the muscles. This makes possible fatigue-free work over the long term and results in better and more cost-efficient work performance with optimal work results.