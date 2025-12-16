Vacuum cleaners

Vacuum cleaners from Kärcher combine high suction power with manoeuvrability and flexibility. For allergy sufferers, single people, families and pet owners alike, Kärcher has the right vacuum cleaner for every situation.

VC 4 Castle

VC 4s Cordless: Lightweight with great power

Vacuum the whole apartment in one go without tripping over cords or having to recharge the vacuum cleaner? With the battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless from Kärcher, this is possible. Because this vacuum cleaner, which weighs only 1.25 kg, is extremely manoeuvrable and reliably removes loose dirt with little effort. With a maximum noise output of 79 db(A), the device is also very quiet, even at full power.

The VC 4s Cordless has a run time of up to 60 minutes in Eco mode, which means that even large apartments can be completely cleaned without interruption. With the ergonomically designed handle, the Power Boost mode can be activated as required in order to reliably remove even stubborn dirt.

Exceptionally convenient

VC 4s Cordless
Lightweight and easy to use, perfect for cleaning overhead.
Vc 4 Cordless
Patented switch and dual handle design, converts to handheld vacuum in seconds.
VC 4 Cordless
Multi-cyclone technology with HEPA 12 filter that captures 99.5% of dust, dirt, mites and microparticles.
VC 4 Cordless
Effortless cleaning all the way under your furniture.
VC 4 Cordless
Great manoeuvrability for easy cleaning around obstacles.
VC 4 Cordless
Empty at the touch of a button, without removing the filter system from the dust container.
VC 4 Cordless
Self-standing storage / charging station, no need to drill a hole into the wall.
VC 4 Cordless
Noise level below 79 dB(A).