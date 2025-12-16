Vacuum cleaners

VC 4s Cordless: Lightweight with great power

Vacuum the whole apartment in one go without tripping over cords or having to recharge the vacuum cleaner? With the battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless from Kärcher, this is possible. Because this vacuum cleaner, which weighs only 1.25 kg, is extremely manoeuvrable and reliably removes loose dirt with little effort. With a maximum noise output of 79 db(A), the device is also very quiet, even at full power.

The VC 4s Cordless has a run time of up to 60 minutes in Eco mode, which means that even large apartments can be completely cleaned without interruption. With the ergonomically designed handle, the Power Boost mode can be activated as required in order to reliably remove even stubborn dirt.