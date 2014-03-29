Building Service Contractors

Just right for every type of floor.

Floor surfaces may vary but the task is the same: perfect cleaning and care for all hard and soft floors. The Kärcher system has an optimal solution for the deep cleaning, maintenance cleaning and care of all types of floors - dry or wet, by machine and with ideally designed accessories and perfectly formulated cleaning agents. The results are as perfect across the central area as at the edges. With all the possibilities and advantages that come from 75 years' experience as the world leader in cleaning technology.