Automotive
Outstanding solutions for car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Discover Kärcher's extensive range of cleaning machines and customer-oriented services.
Service station
Outstanding cleaning solutions and customer-oriented service for the modern service station – Kärcher makes it happen.
Car dealership
Innovative solutions to keep showrooms, workshops and vehicles clean, safe and perfectly presented.
Are you interested in our solutions specially tailored for your industry?
Please fill in the below form and one of our Sales Representative from your region will contact you to discuss your needs.