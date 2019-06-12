Car dealerships

Cut through workshop dirt.

Leaving floors ready for instant re-use, our scrubber driers feature roller brush technology, the best solution for workshop environments thanks to their high brush speed and pre-sweeping ability. Compact scrubber driers are perfect for spot cleaning throughout the day and for regular cleaning in smaller workshops. Thanks to their light weight and mobility, they can even clean in lift recesses.

Quick change brushes enable our scrubber driers to be used in more than one area of a dealership, preventing cross-contamination and ensuring the right brush is used for each floor type.