Hotels and hospitality
The best-kept hotels in town. Sustainable hygiene management is now standard practice in the hospitality industry. To effectively clean hotels, the right equipment and processes are needed. Findng the right machinery to clean the right areas at the right time can be a challenge. This is why a reliable partner is key. Kärcher has the solutions to help keep your building clean and increase guest satisfaction.
Ready to receive guests in style
The first impression counts. Leading hotels and service providers rely on Kärcher for support in achieving satisfaction. From scrubber driers for the foyer to incredibly quiet vacuums for the lobby, Kärcher always has the right cleaning system.
Only the best is good enough.
Guests come first. And guests want things clean and quiet – in all areas, at all times. Cleaning systems for indoor areas must therefore have special characteristics: they must be quiet, easy to transport, ergonomically designed, and usable even in small spaces. These characteristics also make these machines easier to use and more pleasant for the operator.
Pure relaxation
Cleanliness and hygiene have top priority in swimming pools and saunas. Without compromise. Kärcher cleaning systems are ideal for cleaning in the wellness sector: remove coarse and fine dirt, dissolve limescale and disinfect. Areas are left looking clean and hygienic.
Cleaning according to the house rules
The kitchen is vitally important for the reputation of a restaurant. For compliance reasons, there must be no room for doubt that hygiene is the top priority. The Kärcher system offers all the machines, accessories and cleaning agents necessary to maintain stainless steel surfaces, ovens and floors in appetizingly clean condition.
Outdoor facilities – your calling card at the entrance.
The expectation of a clean hotel can be enhanced by a well maintained outside area. This advantage should be exploited to the full – in the parking lot, along the driveway and along the walkways and pool area. With the Kärcher system, you can do all this using our perfectly coordinated machines, accessories and cleaning agents.
Are you interested in our solutions specially tailored for your industry?
Please fill in the below form and one of our Sales Representative from your region will contact you to discuss your needs.