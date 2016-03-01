Hot water makes the difference
Efficient pressure washer cleaning. Even better results with hot water. Kärcher hot water pressure washers offer impressive advantages in terms of economy, cleaning results and environmental impact. HDS hot water pressure washers increase these advantages dramatically when cleaning stubborn dirt. Kärcher HDS cleaners are most often the superior solution for oils, greases and proteins – especially when they are caked on.
A clear advantage with hot water.
Hot water pressure washers raise the water temperature from about 53°F to as much as 311°F. This allows the working pressure, cleaning time and detergent quantity to be reduced. Cleaning with hot water therefore offers numerous options for optimizing the cleaning process, as well as impressive results.
Better cleaning result
Hot water softens congealed oil and grease and significantly improves emulsification, making it very easy to remove. In the food industry, proteins and greases can be loosened especially effectively with hot water.
Reduced cleaning deteregent consumption
Grease, oil, resin etc. can usually be removed with just hot water, so significantly less detergent can be used or detergent can be omitted entirely. In addition to cost savings, this protects the environment and conserves resources.
Shorter drying time
Surfaces cleaned with hot water dry faster thanks to the heat and are thus ready for subsequent processing or further use faster.
Improved hygiene
A significant reduction in germs can be demonstrated after cleaning with hot water. For many hygiene requirements, this effective germ reduction without disinfectant is fully sufficient.
Shorter working time
Hot water results in faster dirt loosening and thus significant time savings of up to 35%. This means that a wide range of cleaning tasks can be carried out economically and cost-effectively.
The clear conclusion: HD versus HDS cost comparison.
The cost of purchasing and maintaining a hot water pressure washer is initially higher due to the additional burner and related energy consumption. Using hot water offers a time saving of up to 35% with improved cleaning results. In addition, an HDS machine usually eliminates detergent expenses.
Higher temperature for better results.
Heat is an important factor in the cleaning process. Heat accelerates chemical processes; with every 50°F increase in temperature doubles the reaction speed. A 68°F rise in temperature greatly increases the reaction speed. Oil, grease and soot are dislodged by the heat and easier to remove. The emulsion of oil and grease in water is accelerated. And heated surfaces dry faster. In practice, this means that higher water temperatures can reduce cleaning times by up to 35% – with significantly better results. By reducing the water quantity, a steam temperature as high as 311°F can also be achieved. With the combination of mineral-free steam and pressure, even the most stubborn dirt can be loosened. This ensures high cleaning performance, even without chemical additives. The steam stage is perfect for removing bitumen coatings, paint coatings in general, soot deposits, lichens and algae.
Performance is not a matter of class.
Efficiency is essentially the result of an optimal match between capacity and the task to be performed. Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners are available in various performance classes and models, which offer the right machine for practically every user and purpose.
Kärcher HDS upright hot water pressure washer
High-performance and robust machines with maximum mobility for occasional use at various locations: easy to maneuver and transport.
Kärcher HDS compact class hot water pressure washer
Mobile pressure washer cleaners for frequently changing locations of use: easy to transport despite high power.
Kärcher HDS mid class hot water pressure washer
For day-to-day cleaning of machines or surfaces. Jogger principle shows that good mobility is also possible in this class.
Kärcher HDS super class hot water pressure washer
The right solution for tackling recurring cleaning tasks involving large amounts of dirt or stubborn dirt, for example in continuous demanding use at construction sites, in agriculture, municipal service or industry.
Kärcher HDS-E hot water pressure washer
This exhaust-free hot water pressure washer cleaner with electric boiler is ideal where exhaust gases are undesirable or prohibited, e.g. in food processing plants, hospitals, large kitchens or industrial plants.
