THE FRESHEST WAY TO WIPE - WITH THE FC 3 FLOOR CLEANER

A wiping mop is simply no match for the FC 3 Cordless. Its rotating rollers are continuously wetted with fresh water while the dirt is removed from the rollers and collected in the dirty water tank. Thanks to its slimline design, it also cleans under furniture with ease and takes up very little space in storage. And the low residual moisture means it can be used on all hard floors – even on parquet.

FC 3 Cordless Stage

Products

How are floors "always freshly wiped"?

The rotating rollers are continuously wetted with clean water from the fresh water tank. The dirt is removed from the rollers and collected in the dirty water tank. That means you are always wiping with fresh water and the dirt isn't just pushed around. For hygienic cleaning.

Advantages that make the difference

Self cleaning

Always freshly wiped thanks to self-cleaning technology

  • Continuous roller wetting with fresh water
  • The dirt/water mixture collected goes directly to the dirty water tank
  • 20% better cleaning performance*

 

Kärcher FC 3 Cordless easy to use under furniture

Easy to use under furniture

  • Slimline product design and floor head with swivel joint
  • Effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects
  • Cleaning right up to the edge – for excellent results in corners and along edges
Hard floors

Suitable for all hard floors

  • Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and plastic
  • Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately two minutes
  • Wide range of detergents and care agents
Kärcher FC 3 Cordless stairs

Maximum freedom of movement

  • Powerful lithium-ion battery with a running time of 20 minutes
  • Clean independently of a power outlet
  • Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator
Effortless wiping with Kärcher FC 3 Cordless

Effortless wiping

  • Forward-rotating rollers remove the hassle of scrubbing
  • Carrying around a bucket is a thing of the past thanks to the fresh and dirty water tanks
  • The self-cleaning function of the rollers means that the floor cleaning cloth no longer has to be wrung out

 

Resource-conserving

Resource-conserving

  • 90% water savings** – compared to cleaning with a conventional wiping mop and bucket

 

Application video

Application steps

cleaning rollers
Assemble the cleaning rollers
Fill the fresh water tank
Fill the fresh water tank
Clean the floor
Clean the floor
Empty the dirty water tank
Empty the dirty water tank
washable
Clean the rollers (machine wash at 60 °C)
Stow the device
Stow the device

Assembling

1) Initial assembly

Remove device from cardboard box and assemble

2) Assembling

Fill the tank (water + detergent) and attach rollers

3) Disassemble and clean the device

  • Empty and clean the tank
  • Rinse off the lid of the device
  • Remove the rollers and wash in the washing machine
  • Wipe the roller axle and the insides with a cloth
  • Insert tank and attach the lid of the device

4) Stowing the device

  • Place device in parking station
  • Place rollers on designated stand

Detergents and accessories

With the range of accessories for the Kärcher floor cleaner you can tailor cleaning and care perfectly to the needs of your floors. For example, our standard detergent is suitable for all hard floors while special detergents for wood and stone offer additional care and protection for these floors.

FC 5

FC 5 floor cleaner

Discover the FC 5 floor cleaner, which combines wiping and vacuuming in a single step.

* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves a 20 per cent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.

** When cleaning a floor area of 60 m², the FC 3 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses up to 90% less water compared to a conventional wiping mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l)