FC 5 FLOOR CLEANER

With the FC 5 or the battery-powered FC 5 Cordless, both dry and damp dirt can be cleaned in a single work step. There is no need for tedious vacuuming beforehand - and wiping is more effortless, thorough and quick than ever before.

Kärcher FC 5 Cordless

2-in-1: wiping with suction function

Loose, dried or damp dirt is first picked up by the rollers - and then suctioned directly into the dirty water tank. So the rollers always stay fresh and clean.

icon_arrow

WITH BATTERY AND EVEN MORE FLEXIBILITY: THE Kärcher FC 5 CORDLESS.

The FC 5 saves time and ensures a better cleaning result

50% time savings

Twice as fast as conventional methods*

20% better results

500 roller revolutions per minute ensure much more thorough results

Verschiedene Hartböden

Suitable for all hard floors

Living room armchair

Dry in next to no time

Thanks to the low residual moisture, the wiped floor can be walked on again after a maximum of 2 minutes.

Kärcher FC 5 hard floor cleaner

Effortless application

Without scrubbing, hard floor cleaning is more effortless than ever before.

Kärcher FC Fresh water tank fill up

85% water saving***

Compared to conventional methods, the FC 5 saves a lot of valuable water.

Revolutionarily different

Kärcher FC 5

The innovative drive concept in the middle of the cleaning head allows the floor cleaner to clean right up to the edge - for excellent results in corners and along edges.

Kärcher FC 5

The flexible joint means that even low furniture and narrow, irregularly shaped spaces are no problem for the FC 5.

Kärcher FC 5

Thanks to its long cable and high degree of flexibility, the FC 5 floor cleaner can even clean stairs effortlessly.

And so easy to use.

Walzen
1. Mount the cleaning rollers.
Tank
2. Fill the fresh water tank.
FC 5 Reinigunsstation
3. Fill the cleaning station with 50 ml of fresh water.
Walze anfeuchten
4. Immerse the rollers in fresh water and allow the device to run for 5 seconds.
FC
5. Clean the floor.
Tank entleeren
6. Empty the dirty water tank.
FC abstellen
7. Fill the cleaning station with 200 ml of water, clean the floor cleaner for 30-60 seconds and stow.
Walzen FC 5
8. Clean the FC 5 rollers in the washing machine.

Detergents and accessories

With the range of accessories for the Kärcher floor cleaner you can tailor cleaning and care perfectly to the needs of your floors. For example, our standard detergent is suitable for all hard floors while special detergents for wood and stone offer additional care and protection for these floors.

* Caused by combining vacuuming and wiping into one single step when cleaning the floor with the FC 5/FC 5 Cordless.

** The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves a 20 % better cleaning performance compared to a conventional wiping mop with wiping cloth cover in the “Wiping” test category. This relates to averaged test results in cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.

*** The FC 5 (consumption: 0.6 l)/the FC 3 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) saves up to 85 / 90 % water when cleaning a floor area of 60 m² compared to a conventional mop and 5-litre bucket (consumption: 5.0 l).