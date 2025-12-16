The FC 5 Cordless floor cleaner enables maximum ease of use when cleaning hard floors. It features a practical 2-in-1 function to pick up wet and dry dirt and hairs in a single step – with no cables involved. This means you can wipe without vacuuming beforehand and without constant plugging and unplugging. The automatically dampened, rotating microfibre rollers pick up dirt and, at the same time, the water-dirt mixture is continuously carried away from the rollers via suction. This practical self-cleaning function means that the rollers remain fresh and ready to use at all times – and the FC 5 Cordless achieves 20 per cent* better cleaning results compared to conventional cleaning methods. All hard floors such as wood, stone, and plastic are dry and can be walked on again in approximately 2 minutes. The rollers have an automatic forward movement and easy navigation, which saves you a lot of effort in cleaning. Changing and cleaning the rollers is quick and easy, and involves no contact with dirt. * The FC 5 Cordless achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.