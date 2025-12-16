High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.5/35 P Cage
The HDS 3.5/35 Pe Cage hot water gas pressure washer with Vanguard engine is built with a powder-coated steel cage, gas powered engine, diesel heated coils and 4 wheels for unmatched mobility and cleaning power. *Not available for sale in California.
These portable gas-powered hot water pressure washers are built using heavy-duty components and a rugged steel chassis to withstand the most rigorous conditions. Their compact frame design and tubed pneumatic wheels provide easy maneuvering over all types of terrain. Each unit is ETL certified and comes with a leak free Schedule 80 heating coil surrounded by a standard stainless steel wrap.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|269.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|269.9
Equipment
- Electro start