Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner Sensor® XP 12
Often imitated, never duplicated. The industry standard upright vac with automatic brush-height adjustment. Cleaning path of 12"
With a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance the Sensor® XP is the industry-leading vacuum for reliability and convenience. Featuring automatic brush-height adjustment, this machine efficiently removes soils that could ruin your carpets and hard floors, which saves you time and money. Trust the Windsor Sensor® XP to clean your floors efficiently and reliably for many years to come. With 1200 watts of power, the Sensor® XP’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single 1.6 hp motor to cut down on handle weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity. Smallest of three sizes for cleaning path.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Working width (mm)
|305
|Number of motors
|1
|Cable length (m)
|12.2
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|69
|Air flow (l/s)
|49.5
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.19
|Filter bag capacity (l)
|6.17
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|247
|Weight (kg)
|7.3
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|10.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|279 x 305 x 1168