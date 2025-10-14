Car shampoo RM 619, 5l

Slightly alkaline, foaming cleaning agent for thorough vehicle cleaning. Environmentally friendly and particularly gentle on all painted and plastic surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 190 x 140 x 250
Product
  • For thorough cleaning of sensitive painted and plastic surfaces
  • Particularly gentle cleaning action
  • Mild alkaline cleaning agent, no dangerous content materials
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
  • NTA-free
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
