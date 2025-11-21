Metall multifunctional spray gun Premium
With the high-quality multi-functional spray gun made from long-lasting metal, different plants can be watered according to requirements. Includes rotatable handle and drip-free spray head.
The metallic multi-functional spray gun Premium, made from high-quality metal elements, is extremely robust and therefore also particularly long-lasting. Its 4 spraying patterns – shower, horizontal flat stream, aerator jet and fine spray mist – make it a multi-talented device for watering different plants with individual requirements. The gentle spray mist is perfect for sensitive plants, while the shower is ideal for watering plant and flower beds, for example. With the horizontal flat stream, lightly soiled surfaces can be cleaned, for example. And the aerator jet enables a high water flow, which is useful for filling containers. The innovative membrane technology on the spray head, developed by Kärcher, ensures drip-free use. Also exclusive to Kärcher: The rotatable handle, with which the lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, sits comfortably in the hand and allows individual operating comfort. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.
Features and benefits
Special membrane technology
- Ensures drip-proof use during spraying pattern change and after water cutout.
Rotatable handle
- Individual operability with trigger handle pointed forward or backwards.
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate on the nozzle with just one hand.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
- For convenient and continuous watering.
Four selectable spraying patterns with locking function: Shower, flat stream, aerator jet, spray mist
- The right spraying pattern for every application area.
Soft plastic elements
- For slip resistance, greater comfort and for protection against damage.
High-quality metal elements
- For extra robustness and a long lifetime.
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Removable shower disc
- For cleaning the membrane of blocked nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 70 x 130
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 4
- Rotatable handle
- Locking at handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Soft plastic elements
- Metal
- Spraying pattern: spray mist
- Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
- Spraying pattern: aerator jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Potted plants
- Cleaning up leaves
- Delicate plants (e.g. seedlings)
- Hedges
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment.