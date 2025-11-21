Always ideally stowed: the stylish hose box is mounted on the wall to save space, and connected to the tap with a connection hose. Thanks to the wall bracket, the hose box can be swivelled by more than 180°, allowing the hose to reach every corner of the garden with ease. The garden hose can be easily extended to a maximum length of 20 metres. There are corresponding locking stages: the hose engages fully automatically at short intervals. Gently pulling on the end of the hose releases the locking mechanism so that the hose retracts automatically and in a controlled manner, without kinks or knots. With the innovative FlexChange assembly system, the hose box can be removed from the wall bracket without the need for any tools. This is ideal for easy stowage in the winter or for flexible use between the wall bracket and hose spike, which is available as an optional accessory. The hose box is also UV-resistant and frost-proof, and can therefore be kept on the house wall all year round. To protect against theft, a cable lock can be attached. Kärcher offers a five-year warranty for the product.