2-way connector
Two-way connector for connecting two hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing water systems.
Features and benefits
Robust design
- Guaranteed robustness.
For connection of 2 hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|51 x 36 x 36
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens
- For watering potted plants
- For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.