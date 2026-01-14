2-way connector

Two-way connector for connecting two hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing water systems.

Features and benefits
Robust design
  • Guaranteed robustness.
For connection of 2 hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 51 x 36 x 36
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.