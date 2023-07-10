KIRA B 50 DEMONSTRATION REGISTRATION

Kira Lead Gen Website Banner

The Kärcher KIRA B 50 cleaning robot is a practical addition to any cleaning team. Intelligently, autonomously and with the functionality of a scrubber drier, it takes on floor cleaning for medium to large areas effortlessly and with consistent cleaning results, therefore relieving pressure on the cleaning team, who can instead focus on more challenging tasks. Intuitive user guidance with a large touch display allows the robot to be set up quickly, without the need for any expert knowledge. The optional docking station facilitates fully autonomous working, including refilling fresh water, emptying dirty water, rinsing the tank and charging the long-lasting lithium-ion battery. A roller brush head performs pre-sweeping and scrubbing in a single work step, while the integrated side brush eliminates the need for manual edge cleaning. High-performance sensors and software ensure navigation is reliable, collisions are safely prevented and obstacles avoided. 

Please fill in the form below and a Kärcher team member will contact you

Please tell us how we can best help with your enquiry. E.g. quote, demonstration, general machine information, etc.

* mandatory field
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT KIRA B 50
CLICK HERE TO BROWSE OUR PROFESSIONAL RANGE
Kärcher Disinfection systems

Disinfection systems

Kärcher Water blasters

Water blasters

Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment

Outdoor Power Equipment

Kärcher Cleaning robots

Cleaning robots

Kärcher Vacuum Cleaners

Vacuum Cleaners

Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

Kärcher Window and surface vacuum cleaner

Window and surface vacuum cleaner

Kärcher Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers

Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers

Kärcher Carpet cleaners

Carpet cleaners

Kärcher Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Kärcher Vehicle cleaning systems

Vehicle cleaning systems

Kärcher Water reclamation

Water reclamation

Kärcher Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners

Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners

Kärcher Dry ice cleaning

Dry ice cleaning

Kärcher Tank cleaning systems

Tank cleaning systems