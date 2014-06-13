Public service and municipal equipment
For education, sport and administration. Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in public and municipal services and ensure tip-top cleanliness.
Public services
The new Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today.
Municipal equipment
Kärcher municipal machines offer outstanding power for every purpose of use. They also impress with their perfect cleaning results, robustness and almost unlimited areas of applications.