Developed for use under challenging conditions, such as on construction sites, in agriculture or in the automotive and transport industries, the HDS 13/20-4 S Classic mobile hot water blaster stands out with its top performance, uncomplicated operation and a very good price/performance ratio. Thanks to the open design with robust steel frame, all relevant components are accessible at all times and very easy to maintain. At the heart of the super class machine is the powerful crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and piston with ceramic sleeves, while the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensures safe and long-lasting operation. The desired working pressure and water flow can also be conveniently adjusted directly on the pump, which is protected by proven safety technology. Even very long cleaning applications can be performed with ease thanks to the 30 litre fuel tank, while the standard Classic high-pressure gun ensures the best cleaning results. The switchable eco!efficiency mode also enables work to be carried out in the very economical temperature range of 60°C with full water flow.