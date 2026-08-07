Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
Reliable, robust and mobile: the super class hot water blaster with tubular steel frame and crankshaft pump impresses during daily use under the harshest conditions.
Developed for use under challenging conditions, such as on construction sites, in agriculture or in the automotive and transport industries, the HDS 13/20-4 S Classic mobile hot water blaster stands out with its top performance, uncomplicated operation and a very good price/performance ratio. Thanks to the open design with robust steel frame, all relevant components are accessible at all times and very easy to maintain. At the heart of the super class machine is the powerful crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and piston with ceramic sleeves, while the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensures safe and long-lasting operation. The desired working pressure and water flow can also be conveniently adjusted directly on the pump, which is protected by proven safety technology. Even very long cleaning applications can be performed with ease thanks to the 30 litre fuel tank, while the standard Classic high-pressure gun ensures the best cleaning results. The switchable eco!efficiency mode also enables work to be carried out in the very economical temperature range of 60°C with full water flow.
Features and benefits
Robust and durableA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
ReliabilityProven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
Efficient burner engineeringHigh degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates at the most efficienttemperature range (60 °C) – even at the maximum water flow.
Outstanding mobility
- Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
- With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1300
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|max. 80
|Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|8.9
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|7.2
|Connected load (kW)
|9.5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|30
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|157
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|167
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1075 x 722 x 915
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Pressure switch-off
- Pole reversing plug (3-phase)
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Facade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities