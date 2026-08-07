Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic

Reliable, robust and mobile: the super class hot water blaster with tubular steel frame and crankshaft pump impresses during daily use under the harshest conditions. 

Developed for use under challenging conditions, such as on construction sites, in agriculture or in the automotive and transport industries, the HDS 13/20-4 S Classic mobile hot water blaster stands out with its top performance, uncomplicated operation and a very good price/performance ratio. Thanks to the open design with robust steel frame, all relevant components are accessible at all times and very easy to maintain. At the heart of the super class machine is the powerful crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and piston with ceramic sleeves, while the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensures safe and long-lasting operation. The desired working pressure and water flow can also be conveniently adjusted directly on the pump, which is protected by proven safety technology. Even very long cleaning applications can be performed with ease thanks to the 30 litre fuel tank, while the standard Classic high-pressure gun ensures the best cleaning results. The switchable eco!efficiency mode also enables work to be carried out in the very economical temperature range of 60°C with full water flow.

Features and benefits
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic: Robust and durable
Robust and durable
A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic: Reliability
Reliability
Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic: Efficient burner engineering
Efficient burner engineering
High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates at the most efficienttemperature range (60 °C) – even at the maximum water flow.
Outstanding mobility
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 600 - 1300
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 200 / 3 - 20
Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C) max. 80
Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h) 8.9
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h) 7.2
Connected load (kW) 9.5
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 30
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 157
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 167
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1075 x 722 x 915

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Pressure switch-off
  • Pole reversing plug (3-phase)
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor areas
  • Service station cleaning
  • Facade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents