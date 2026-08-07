HD 7/16-4 ST
The space-saving stationary water blaster from Kärcher with up to 6 supply points can be individually configured according to requirements and impress with low wear and tear.
The particular strength of the new generation of Kärcher cold water high-pressure cleaners is that they can be individually configured. This means that buyers only pay for precisely the equipment features which are really needed. Individual details can be easily retrofitted at a later date on request. The equipment features available include: A hot water version, which can be operated with a maximum input temperature of 85°C. A stainless steel casing for hygienically sensitive areas. Pressure relief to increase the service life. Dry running protection. Water softening for an especially hot water supply. An operating hour counter for efficient servicing. One or two cleaning agent suction option in high or low pressure use. Thanks to a wide range of accessories, the supply points can be specifically adapted to the cleaning task on site. Various remote controls, hose guide systems or a coin remote control are available. As individual as it gets!
Features and benefits
Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability
- Most functions and accessories can be retrofitted at any time.
- Simple Plug ’n’ Play saves assembly costs.
- Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase.
Especially hot and effective cleaning thanks to a higher input temperature
- Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model.
- With an advance pressure pump and heat-resistant seals, temperatures of up to 85°C can be achieved.
- Brass cylinder head and special seals ensure minimal wear and tear
Individual configurability saves investment costs
- You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed.
- Simply choose a basic unit and add only the required functions.
- Over 50 accessories for ease of use.
Long service life guarantees high value retention
- Slow-running 4-pole electric motor.
- Robust ceramic pistons.
- Individually adjustable shutdown times reduce operating time
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 700
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|190 / 19
|Feed temperature (°C)
|70
|Connected load (kW)
|4.4
|Fuse protection (A)
|16
|Number of users
|1
|Mobility
|Stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|53
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|900 x 780 x 705
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Anti-twist system
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Ready for Servo Control
Equipment
- Spray gun: Easy Press trigger gun
- Spray gun with soft grip