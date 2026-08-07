HD 7/16-4 ST

The space-saving stationary water blaster from Kärcher with up to 6 supply points can be individually configured according to requirements and impress with low wear and tear.

The particular strength of the new generation of Kärcher cold water high-pressure cleaners is that they can be individually configured. This means that buyers only pay for precisely the equipment features which are really needed. Individual details can be easily retrofitted at a later date on request. The equipment features available include: A hot water version, which can be operated with a maximum input temperature of 85°C. A stainless steel casing for hygienically sensitive areas. Pressure relief to increase the service life. Dry running protection. Water softening for an especially hot water supply. An operating hour counter for efficient servicing. One or two cleaning agent suction option in high or low pressure use. Thanks to a wide range of accessories, the supply points can be specifically adapted to the cleaning task on site. Various remote controls, hose guide systems or a coin remote control are available. As individual as it gets!

Features and benefits
Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability
  • Most functions and accessories can be retrofitted at any time.
  • Simple Plug ’n’ Play saves assembly costs.
  • Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase.
Especially hot and effective cleaning thanks to a higher input temperature
  • Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model.
  • With an advance pressure pump and heat-resistant seals, temperatures of up to 85°C can be achieved.
  • Brass cylinder head and special seals ensure minimal wear and tear
Individual configurability saves investment costs
  • You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed.
  • Simply choose a basic unit and add only the required functions.
  • Over 50 accessories for ease of use.
Long service life guarantees high value retention
  • Slow-running 4-pole electric motor.
  • Robust ceramic pistons.
  • Individually adjustable shutdown times reduce operating time
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 300 - 700
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 160 / 3 - 16
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 190 / 19
Feed temperature (°C) 70
Connected load (kW) 4.4
Fuse protection (A) 16
Number of users 1
Mobility Stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 53
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 900 x 780 x 705

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Anti-twist system
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Ready for Servo Control

Equipment

  • Spray gun: Easy Press trigger gun
  • Spray gun with soft grip
Water blaster HD 7/16-4 ST
Water blaster HD 7/16-4 ST
Water blaster HD 7/16-4 ST
Water blaster HD 7/16-4 ST
Configurable components

The frame and cover are made from powder-coated steel and are therefore particularly robust.

The casing and frame are made from high-quality stainless steel. This makes them corrosion-resistant and less vulnerable to disinfectant cleaning agents. The components are therefore ideal for applications in the food sector – and wherever hygiene is of particular concern, strong disinfectant or cleaning agents are used or strict regulations apply. Even if the devices concerned are located directly at the place of use, corrosion due to strong aerosol formation can be prevented.

After the timer function has turned off the device, the high-pressure unit is still under pressure. The pressure relief reduces system pressure, thereby protecting the pressurised components. Especially recommended if lengthy pauses occur between the individual usage intervals.

Limescale formation in the system can be reliably prevented through continuous injection of water softener. In this way, damage due to calcification on the pump and other important components can be effectively prevented. Especially recommended for high feed temperatures and the ST-H version.

The device running time can be precisely determined with the operating hour counter. Ideal for high usage frequency – for service interval optimisation.

The preparation enables the control of the cleaning agent injection by remote control directly at the supply point. The low-pressure application is especially economical. No additional cleaning metering pumps are required. Minimal aerosol formation (spray) occurs during use. The "remote control preparation" is recommended especially for supply points which are repeatedly used by the same persons and for cleaning tasks which can be performed in the low-pressure range.

The preparation enables the control of the cleaning agent injection by remote control directly at the supply point. The low-pressure application is especially economical. No additional cleaning metering pumps are required. Minimal aerosol formation (spray) occurs during use. The "remote control preparation" is recommended especially for supply points which are repeatedly used by the same persons and for cleaning tasks which can be performed in the low-pressure range. The variant with two cleaning agents is suitable, for example, for more complex cleaning tasks, distant supply points or for car cleaning.

The preparation enables the control of the cleaning agent injection by remote control directly at the supply point. The advantage compared with the low-pressure variant lies in the fact that no changing of the nozzle is necessary to apply the cleaning agent. The "remote control preparation" is recommended especially for supply points with frequently changing users, since no changeover at the nozzle which needs an explanation is required here, for operation by coin remote control and for cleaning tasks which require high pressure.

The preparation enables the control of the cleaning agent injection by remote control directly at the supply point. The advantage compared with the low-pressure variant lies in the fact that no changing of the nozzle is necessary to apply the cleaning agent. The "remote control preparation" is recommended especially for supply points with frequently changing users, since no changeover at the nozzle which needs an explanation is required here, for operation by coin remote control and for cleaning tasks which require high pressure. The variant with two cleaning agents is suitable, for example, for more complex cleaning tasks, distant supply points or for car cleaning.
Accessories
Cleaning agents