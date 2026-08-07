The particular strength of the new generation of Kärcher cold water high-pressure cleaners is that they can be individually configured. This means that buyers only pay for precisely the equipment features which are really needed. Individual details can be easily retrofitted at a later date on request. The equipment features available include: A hot water version, which can be operated with a maximum input temperature of 85°C. A stainless steel casing for hygienically sensitive areas. Pressure relief to increase the service life. Dry running protection. Water softening for an especially hot water supply. An operating hour counter for efficient servicing. One or two cleaning agent suction option in high or low pressure use. Thanks to a wide range of accessories, the supply points can be specifically adapted to the cleaning task on site. Various remote controls, hose guide systems or a coin remote control are available. As individual as it gets!