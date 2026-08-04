FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780, 10l

Polymer-based wipe care without layer build-up for maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring. Anti-slip properties in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04.

FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 is the ideal everyday cleaner after coating with our RM 784 Care Dispersion and RM 782 Protect Dispersion. The detergent and care agent based on water-soluble polymers does not form layers on surfaces, reliably removes grease, oil and mineral contamination and is also suitable for more delicate floor coverings such as elastomer (rubber) or PVC. It can also be used on dissipative ESD floors and, thanks to its anti-slip properties confirmed by experts in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04, is particularly suitable for cleaning in sports and multi-purpose halls. The low-foaming FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 is designed for use with scrubber dryers as well as for classic manual cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic agent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 9
Weight (kg) 10
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 188 x 307
FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780, 10l
FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780, 10l
Application areas
  • Floor cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited