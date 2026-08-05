EASY!Force conversion kit 2 - from machine

Developed for retrofitting existing high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance, high-pressure hose and necessary adapters.

Use EASY!Force technology, but keep the existing Kärcher high-pressure cleaner: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with all compatible parts through to the nozzle. The conversion kit includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), a 1050 mm long spray lance (4.112-000) with EASY!Lock connections, 10 metre premium high-pressure hose with nominal width 8 and suitable for up to 315 bar working pressure, the adapter 2 (4.111-030) for connecting the machine and the adapter 8 (4.111-036) for high-pressure nozzles with M 18 × 1.5 connection.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.8
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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