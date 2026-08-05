Telescopic lance TL 7 H

Multifunctional hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H made of rigid and lightweight carbon-glass fibre mix. Telescopic thanks to quick-release fastenings. Up to 7 m reach.

Whether it is for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with osmosis water, with low pressure and wash brushes or with high pressure. Our hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H with up to 7 m reach is multifunctional. Made from a special carbon-glass fibre mix, it impresses with superb rigidity and at the same time a very low weight. Innovative quick-release fasteners make possible convenient retraction and extension, whereas the integrated anti-twist device and a rotatable base ensure maximum ergonomic working conditions. The tool-free and individual setting of the clamping force also facilitates handling. A carrying strap can also be used using a hook at the base.

Features and benefits
Telescopic lance TL 7 H: Multifunctional use
Multifunctional use
For window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes.
Telescopic lance TL 7 H: Maximum ergonomics
Maximum ergonomics
Anti-spin lock of the lances for safe and ergonomic working. Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working.
Telescopic lance TL 7 H: Very user-friendly
Very user-friendly
Tool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame.
Maximum safety
  • Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly.
  • Non-electroconductive base-lance element.
Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 2 - 7
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Material Hybrid
Elements 5
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.6

Scope of supply

  • Tool less clamp force adjustment
  • Anti-Spin
  • Tool-less clamp force adjustment
  • Hose hook
  • Pull out stopper
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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