Descaling cartridge
Fast and effective descaling for Kärcher steam cleaners. All you need to do is insert the cartridge, and you're done.
The descaling cartridge protects the technology inside the steam cleaner from limescale buildup to ensure a long service life for the device. The descaling cartridge is easy to use and change, and the used cartridge can then be disposed of with household waste.
Features and benefits
Protects the appliance technology from calcification
Simple and quick cartridge replacement
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|56 x 56 x 163
Application areas
- Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners