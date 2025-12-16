The SC 3 EasyFix is the fastest steam cleaner of its time and is ready to go after a heat-up time of only 40 seconds. The water tank can be refilled at any time for uninterrupted cleaning. The descaling cartridge autonomously decalcifies the water, thereby increasing the service life of the device. The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere in the home. It can be used on all types of domestic hard surfaces. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Its extensive accessories deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices – removing even stubborn dirt. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be effortlessly attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be perfectly adapted to the surface and the dirt. Additional details: accessory storage and parking position for the floor nozzle.