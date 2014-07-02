Extension kit

Telescopic extension kit for Kärcher window vac. With 2 telescopic lances, 1 mounting for the window vac and 1 wiper with microfibre cloth. Ideal for large and high windows.

The telescopic extension kit for the Kärcher window vac consists of two telescopic lances, a mounting for the window vac with a flexible joint, as well as a wiper with microfibre cloth. The practical set is ideal for the optimal cleaning of high windows. The lances can be extended to max. 2 m. This way cleaning work can be comfortably performed at a height of up to 4 m.

Features and benefits
High window surfaces can be easily reached
  • The lance can be extended to a maximum length of 2 metres.
Telescopic lance
High quality microfibre pad with abrasive and soft fibres
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 224 x 1200
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
  • Conservatories