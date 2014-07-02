Extension kit
Telescopic extension kit for Kärcher window vac. With 2 telescopic lances, 1 mounting for the window vac and 1 wiper with microfibre cloth. Ideal for large and high windows.
The telescopic extension kit for the Kärcher window vac consists of two telescopic lances, a mounting for the window vac with a flexible joint, as well as a wiper with microfibre cloth. The practical set is ideal for the optimal cleaning of high windows. The lances can be extended to max. 2 m. This way cleaning work can be comfortably performed at a height of up to 4 m.
Features and benefits
High window surfaces can be easily reached
- The lance can be extended to a maximum length of 2 metres.
Telescopic lance
High quality microfibre pad with abrasive and soft fibres
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 224 x 1200
Application areas
- Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
- Conservatories