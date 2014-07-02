Telescopic suction tube, T, DN 32, 595 - 995 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 15/1

Practical telescopic suction tube made of chrome-plated steel for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 32 and 595–995 mm long.

Chromium-plated metal telescopic tube (DN 32, length: 0.61-1 m), suitable as an extension, e.g. vacuuming ceilings.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Material Steel, chrome-plated
Length (mm) 595 - 995
Colour silver
Weight (kg) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 595 x 45 x 38
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Compatible machines