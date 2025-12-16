Multi-purpose floor cleaning RM 536, 500ml

For all hard floors: Multi-purpose Floor Cleaning RM 536 for thorough cleaning. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
  • Cork floors
  • Stone surfaces
  • Wooden floors
  • Vinyl