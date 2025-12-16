Removes dust, small crumbs, pet hair and spillages in a single step and right up to the edge: The FC 5 Premium floor cleaner with self-cleaning function comes with 500 ml Universal Cleaner and 30 ml floor care agent for sealed wood as standard and cleans tiles, stone, parquet, laminate, PVC and vinyl floors in next to no time. It leaves floors 20% cleaner than a conventional mop* and they can be walked on again after around two minutes. This is thanks to the automatically wetted rotating cleaning rollers, from which the dirt-water mixture is conveyed directly into the waste water tank. The supplied rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C. A wide selection of special rollers for different floor types and a variety of detergents complete the range.