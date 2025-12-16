Floor cleaner FC 5 Premium
20% cleaner than a mop*, short drying times, long 7 m cord: The FC 5 Premium floor cleaner removes dust and spillages in a single step.
Removes dust, small crumbs, pet hair and spillages in a single step and right up to the edge: The FC 5 Premium floor cleaner with self-cleaning function comes with 500 ml Universal Cleaner and 30 ml floor care agent for sealed wood as standard and cleans tiles, stone, parquet, laminate, PVC and vinyl floors in next to no time. It leaves floors 20% cleaner than a conventional mop* and they can be walked on again after around two minutes. This is thanks to the automatically wetted rotating cleaning rollers, from which the dirt-water mixture is conveyed directly into the waste water tank. The supplied rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C. A wide selection of special rollers for different floor types and a variety of detergents complete the range.
Features and benefits
Removes dust and spillages.
- Wipe and pick up dust, small crumbs and pet hair in one step.
- Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- 2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank.
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
- Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Suitable for all hard floors (e.g. sealed, oiled, waxed parquet, laminate, tiles, PVC, vinyl)
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
- Wide range of cleaning agents and care products for all types of floors.
Easy device cleaning
- Device and roller cleaning function in the clean and park station.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
- Floor head cover can be removed and washed quickly under running water.
Cleaning and parking station
- Convenient storage and stowage of the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 60
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|400
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|200
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 460
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Cleaning station volume (ml)
|200
|Cable length (m)
|7.62
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 270 x 1220
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml, Stone floor cleaner RM 537, 30 ml, Floor cleaning and care wood oiled/waxed RM 535, 30 ml, Floor cleaning and care wood sealed RM 534, 30 ml
- Cleaning and parking station with roller storage
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sealed hard floors