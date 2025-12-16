Watertimer WT 5
The WT 5 water timer starts and stops garden watering completely independently. The watering time and duration can be programmed precisely as desired.
The WT 5 water timer has four selectable modes: automatic watering, manual watering, countdown watering, and 24-hour break. In automatic watering mode the WT 5 waters exactly as you wish at the programmed times with the previously set watering duration. The watering program can be activated for each day of the week and can run up to two cycles per day (morning and/or evening). The maximum watering duration is 120 minutes. Manual watering mode can be activated at any time. In countdown mode, the WT 5 waters for a defined period and stops watering automatically at the end of that period. The 24-hour break lets users interrupt the automatic watering program for up to 24 hours and can be cancelled at any time before the end of the 24-hour period. Tap adaptor and pre-filter included in the scope of delivery, 9-volt battery required (not included).
Features and benefits
Selection of the weekdays and exact regulation of time and duration of each watering cycle (max. 2 per day)Precise watering – ideal for regions with watering restrictions.
Removable displayEasy and convenient programming with good overall view of the complete watering programme.
Battery level display and storage function for battery replacementThe control over functionality and programming is maintained after the battery is replaced.
Automatic On/Off
- Convenient and regular watering.
Manual watering possible
- Short-term water removal.
Countdown function for watering
- One-time flexible watering with automatic switch-off.
Pause mode for watering
- 24-hour watering interruption (e.g. for uninterrupted garden parties).
Safety function: when the battery is empty, the valve and the water flow are stopped
- Worry-free use of the water timer when absent.
Freely rotatable water connection
- Simple installation on the tap.
Watering up to 120 min.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|G3/4 + G1
|Max. pressure (bar)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|112 x 125 x 129
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
- Batteries included in scope of supply: no
Equipment
- Programmable water outlet: 1 Piece(s)
- Batteries required
- Number of batteries: 1 x 9 V Block
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering