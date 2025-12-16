Hose set, 20 m

Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.

The perfect hose set for gardening novices. The sets comprises a 20 m standard hose (1/2"), a spray gun, a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
20 m 1/2" Standard hose
  • The perfect entry-level set.
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Spray gun with adjustable jet
  • Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″
Hose length (m) 20
Thread size G3/4
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 360 x 360 x 100

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment