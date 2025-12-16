Experience how our stand-on design improves your burnishing speed and quality. This model easily fits into tight and busy areas due to its compact size and 360 degree mobility. Get that brilliant shine you are looking for with this model’s 2000 rpm pad driver all with the lowest dBA in the industry. For indoor air quality, dust is collected in a convenient disposable bag. Work smarter not harder • Designed with our Chariot™ patented stand-on cleaning technology that significantly increases productivity and cleaning quality • Features a patent-pending spring-loaded weighted pad that requires no adjustment–just turn the dial and burnish • With a footprint smaller than a walk-behind or a ride-on, the Chariot™ easily fits into busy environments without disrupting work flow. • Low dBA allows for daytime cleaning (lowest in industry) • 20" 2000 RPM pad driver system provides high gloss performance. User-friendly • Intuitive function control system with preset cleaning settings simplifies training and provides more consistent cleaning results. • On-Board charger available for AGM model can be used with any standard wall outlet. • The weighted pad is designed with no adjustment, making training and use easy with consistent performance. Safety first • Dust is collected in a convenient, disposable bag for improved indoor air quality. • Convenient tie-down bar for safe and easy transportation • Best-in-class visibility for the operator