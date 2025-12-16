The Admiral XL carpet extractor is the next generation of superior cleaning for large carpeted areas. This extractor is designed to enhance performance, boost productivity, and reduce costs. With its robust and ergonomic design, it provides a more operator-friendly experience, reducing fatigue and improving overall efficiency. The SmartSpeed™ feature ensures consistent and efficient cleaning every time, with visual feedback on the recommended extraction speed. This helps conserve resources, simplifies operator training, and maintains the quality and appearance of your carpets. Our extractor also offers a low moisture application, reducing dry times for faster turnaround, perfect for Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, and Community spaces. Experience its power and transform your carpet cleaning routine today.