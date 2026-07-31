Vital Oxide® is a hospital grade disinfectant cleaner and is approved by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This cleaner meets the EPA's emerging pathogen requirements for viruses showing efficacy against envelope and non-envelope virus, both large and small. It is effective in inhibiting mold and mildew from growing for up to 4 weeks, and eliminates malodors due to smoke, trash, septic systems, stale cooking and more, without using masking agents. It contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and kills a wide range of viruses, such as norovirus, and feline and canine coronaviruses. With its NSF listed D2 classification, Vital Oxide® kills 99.999% of bacteria, including E. coli, salmonella, and Listeria in less than 60 seconds. It is odorless, requires no rinse, and does not alter the taste of food that has been prepared on sanitized surfaces. It is safe to use on pet bedding and sleeping areas and is a proven allergen eliminator, effective on pet dander, dust mites and cockroach allergens. It also leaves HVAC systems and air ducts free of microbial contamination from bacteria, mold, mildew and other fungi, while ensuring air quality.