Professional

Kärcher High pressure

High pressure

Fast, efficient, thorough and resource-saving: high-pressure cleaning, in combination with perfectly coordinated cleaning agents, is also impressive in the case of very demanding cleaning tasks.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Floor

Floor

Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.

GO TO OVERVIEW
Kärcher Carpet

Carpet

The CarpetPro line with innovative iCapsol technology is ideal for the gentle and effective cleaning of textile surfaces, reduces drying times and prevents recontamination.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Sanitary areas

Sanitary areas

Efficient cleaning agents for sanitary surfaces and toilets. For the reliable removal of dirt, limescale and grease residues in maintenance and deep cleaning.

GO TO PRODUCTS