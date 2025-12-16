Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C

The BR 30/4 C scrubber drier is light and compact – weighing only 11.5 kg, this highly innovative and powerful vacuum is ideal for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m² as the perfect alternative to manual cleaning. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber drier.

This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet.

Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
  • For ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
  • The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices.
  • The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Dries immediately
  • The soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards.
  • The floor can be walked on again immediately.
  • For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Suction can be switched off
  • Suction can be switched off via the foot pedal
  • Cleaning fleet can be applied and then suctioned for deeper cleaning.
Removable tanks
  • The handy fresh water tank can be removed and filled in small sinks.
  • The dirty water tank can be removed separately and, for example, be emptied in the sink.
  • Tanks can be removed separately or together. Includes handle for easy transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width, brushes (mm) 300
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 300
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 4 / 4
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 200
Practical area performance (m²/h) 150
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 120 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 1450
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 100
Water consumption (l/min) 0.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70.5
Voltage (V) 120
Frequency (Hz) 60
Rated input power (W) 700
Colour anthracite
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 390 x 335 x 1180

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Mains operation
Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C
Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents