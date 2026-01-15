Scrubber dryers K Mop 46 Bp Pack 36/75
The K-Mop 46 impresses with its intuitive operation, effortless handling with comfortable propulsion and powerful suction power. For first-class cleaning results on all hard floors.
The K-Mop 46 is the perfect solution for professionals who do not want to compromise on ergonomics, durability and performance. Its extremely robust design combined with smooth handling masters every challenge – from confined spaces to large areas. The high manoeuvrability and working width of 46 centimetres ensure maximum efficiency. Thanks to the powerful suction, floors are immediately dry and safe to walk on. The intuitive operation requires little training and enables direct, professional use. The ergonomics, developed in collaboration with experts, guarantee back-friendly and energy-saving work. With 4-litre fresh and dirty water tanks, the K-Mop 46 impresses with its endurance and sustainability: a recycled content of 28 per cent, eco!Mode and low consumption values conserve valuable resources. As part of the Kärcher system, the machine integrates seamlessly into the Battery Power+ platform and Kärcher Equipment Management. Take control – with the K-Mop 46, your reliable partner for professional cleaning.
Features and benefits
Simplest handling
- Pleasant propulsion via counter-rotating brushes.
- Edge cleaning using bumper rollers without damaging the inventory.
- 360° cleaning by tilting the drawbar in all directions.
Most intuitive operation
- Voice-free HMI for setting the most important functions.
- Well-known Kärcher colour coding (yellow controls).
- Low training costs thanks to intuitive design.
Ergonomics
- Developed in collaboration with ergonomics experts.
- Height-adjustable handle for perfect adjustment to any body size.
- Reduced hand weight during operation thanks to well-thought-out component layout.
Sustainability
- 28% recycled content*.
- Eco!Mode saves 25% energy.
- Low water consumption and use of the sustainable CA 50 C eco!perform detergent.
Best cleaning results
- 4-litre fresh and dirty water tanks for adequate range.
- Efficient cleaning of even the smallest, heavily furnished areas as well as large surfaces.
- 2-stage intensive cleaning with liftable squeegee.
Perfect suction
- Linatex® suction lips included as standard.
- Height-adjustable, modern aluminium squeegee.
- Dry floors even on heavily textured hard floor coverings.
Connectivity
- Optional Plug-in Connect connectivity module.
- Recording of actual working hours and location.
- Real-time display of data in the Kärcher Equipment Management Portal.
Battery platform
- 36 V Battery Power+ exchangeable batteries.
- Reliable protection for applications involving water.
- The Li-Ion battery guarantees consistent performance and prevents self-discharge and memory effect.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|460
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 1840
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1200
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|7.5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge
|(7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge
|eco!efficiency mode: (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|350
|Water consumption (ml/min)
|max. 440
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|24.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|446 x 551 x 1154
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Transport wheels
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building service contractors, in the retail sector or public buildings.
- Ideal solution for building service contractors, hotels and restaurants
- Healthcare
- Ideal for maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
- Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices