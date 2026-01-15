The K-Mop 46 is the perfect solution for professionals who do not want to compromise on ergonomics, durability and performance. Its extremely robust design combined with smooth handling masters every challenge – from confined spaces to large areas. The high manoeuvrability and working width of 46 centimetres ensure maximum efficiency. Thanks to the powerful suction, floors are immediately dry and safe to walk on. The intuitive operation requires little training and enables direct, professional use. The ergonomics, developed in collaboration with experts, guarantee back-friendly and energy-saving work. With 4-litre fresh and dirty water tanks, the K-Mop 46 impresses with its endurance and sustainability: a recycled content of 28 per cent, eco!Mode and low consumption values conserve valuable resources. As part of the Kärcher system, the machine integrates seamlessly into the Battery Power+ platform and Kärcher Equipment Management. Take control – with the K-Mop 46, your reliable partner for professional cleaning.