High-pressure cleaner HD 5.0/50 Ec Cage
This cold water electric pressure washer in a roll cage design is built for durability and power. These industrial-stength machines deliver up to 5.0 GPM at 5,000 PSI.
These belt-drive, electric roll cage models feature cleaning power of 5,000 PSI and are available with either 230/3 phase or 460/3 phase. These units are specialty machines perfect for use in the marine market cleaning the bottom of boats or in the concrete industry for cleaning trucks, forms and handling equipment. 50' hose, professional-grade wand and guns and fittings are high-pressure rated. ETL safety certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Colour
|anthracite