High-pressure cleaner HDS 5.0/30-4 Ef
Crush the toughest dirt. Higher cleaning performance with the electric-powered and diesel-heated Mojave hot water pressure washer.
The Kärcher Mojave series is the perfect all-around machine for a variety of applications such as agriculture, automotive, and transportation. The Mojave delivers the highest performance for best cleaning results - all combined in a robust package. Innovative features engineered with high quality components make for a product able to withstand harsh working conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|575
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|173
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|173
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 50 ft
- Servo Control