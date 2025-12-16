Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R BP AGM
The KM 85/50 R Bp with AGM battery is a ride-on sweeper boasting easy operation in a compact and agile design.
The KM 85/50 R Bp is a battery powered ride-on sweeper perfect for confined and congested areas. Its compact design and high maneuverability make cleaning faster than ever in confined spaces, narrow corridors and around sharp corners. The KM 85/50 R Bp is extremely easy to operate and maintain, and boasts impressive area performance outdoors, making it a versatile and efficient entry-level choice for ride-on sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive – Power (V)
|24
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|100
|Battery voltage (V)
|12
|Battery run time (h)
|2.5
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
Equipment
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Coarse dirt flap
- Dustpan principle
- Powerful traction drive
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use