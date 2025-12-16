Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R BP AGM

The KM 85/50 R Bp with AGM battery is a ride-on sweeper boasting easy operation in a compact and agile design.

The KM 85/50 R Bp is a battery powered ride-on sweeper perfect for confined and congested areas. Its compact design and high maneuverability make cleaning faster than ever in confined spaces, narrow corridors and around sharp corners. The KM 85/50 R Bp is extremely easy to operate and maintain, and boasts impressive area performance outdoors, making it a versatile and efficient entry-level choice for ride-on sweepers.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive – Power (V) 24
Battery capacity (Ah) 100
Battery voltage (V) 12
Battery run time (h) 2.5
Climbing ability (%) 12

Equipment

  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Dustpan principle
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
