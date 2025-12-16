The innovative and user-friendly CV 30/2 Bp Pack upright brush-type vacuum cleaner with 3-litre capacity is the first battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner for professional use, which ensures an excellent cleaning performance on all carpets and hard surfaces thanks to automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. Cleaning staff in the building cleaning or hotel sectors benefit from the quick and hygienic roller brush self-cleaning function, which can be conveniently activated with the foot switch. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are cut through and the remnants are then automatically vacuumed. The cordless, compact and manoeuvrable upright brush-type vacuum cleaner with extra-low ground clearance cleans under beds and other furniture with ease. The innovative handle of the CV 30/2 Bp Pack has an ON/OFF switch, eco!efficiency mode and an LED display to indicate the remaining battery runtime. Supplied with powerful Kärcher Battery+ battery and fast charger as standard. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.