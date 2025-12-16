Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp Pack
The CV 30/2 Bp Pack is the first professional battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner for all carpets and hard surfaces. With automatic floor detection, low ground clearance and brush-cleaning function.
The innovative and user-friendly CV 30/2 Bp Pack upright brush-type vacuum cleaner with 3-litre capacity is the first battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner for professional use, which ensures an excellent cleaning performance on all carpets and hard surfaces thanks to automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. Cleaning staff in the building cleaning or hotel sectors benefit from the quick and hygienic roller brush self-cleaning function, which can be conveniently activated with the foot switch. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are cut through and the remnants are then automatically vacuumed. The cordless, compact and manoeuvrable upright brush-type vacuum cleaner with extra-low ground clearance cleans under beds and other furniture with ease. The innovative handle of the CV 30/2 Bp Pack has an ON/OFF switch, eco!efficiency mode and an LED display to indicate the remaining battery runtime. Supplied with powerful Kärcher Battery+ battery and fast charger as standard. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.
Features and benefits
Automatic floor detectionAutomatic adaptation of cleaning performance to the respective surface. Superb cleaning results on textile and hard floors.
Roller brush self-cleaning function using foot switchHairs picked up by the brush are separated and vacuumed. Fast, effective cleaning of the roller brush without having to remove it. Contactless and therefore particularly hygienic cleaning of the roller brush.
Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED displayWith ergonomic ON/OFF switch. With eco!efficiency mode: extends battery runtime, reduces operating noise. LED display with practical display of remaining battery runtime.
Compact design with very low ground clearance
- The flexible upright brush-type vacuum cleaner can be aligned flat on the floor.
- Allows effortless vacuuming under beds and other furniture.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
- Compatible with all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries and Battery Power batteries.
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|187 / 18.7
|Air flow (l/s)
|34
|Nominal power (W)
|420
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Container capacity (l)
|3
|Working width (cm)
|30
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|6
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|200 (6.0 Ah) / 250 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 32 (6.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 67 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 47 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 68
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 310 x 1150
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 36 V/6.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery (1 pc.)
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Roller brush hardness: medium-soft
- Roller brush quantity: 1 Piece(s)
- Roller brush colour: black
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
Equipment
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Videos
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector